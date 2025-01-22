'Can't Blame Bangladesh': Farooq Weighs In on Saif Stabbing Row; Likens Indians in US to Bangladeshi Illegals

New Delhi, India: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has stirred the pot in the ongoing debate about Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, following a recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in Maharashtra. Addressing the controversy, Abduallah said, “Maharashtra is the financial capital, and everyone goes there. If someone comes and attacks Saif, I am against the attack and wish him well. But we cannot blame an entire nationi for teh actions of one person.”