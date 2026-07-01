'Can Carry Phone To India, But Not China': US Senator Steve Daines Calls India 'Highly Trusted', Contrasts with China

Washington: US Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) has underscored the deep level of trust the United States places in India, citing his personal practice of carrying his mobile phone during visits there, a precaution he does not take when traveling to China.

In recent remarks, Senator Daines drew a clear distinction between the two nations, describing India as a "highly trusted ally and friend."

"When I travel to China, my phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays in Washington," Daines said.

"But when I travel to India, this phone comes with me. That is an example of a highly trusted ally and friend. I can't do that in China," he said.

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The senator's comments reflect broader US strategic thinking on technology security and intelligence risks. US officials routinely warn of cybersecurity threats and espionage concerns associated with travel to China, prompting many to leave sensitive devices behind or take other protective measures. In contrast, growing defence, technology, and economic partnerships between Washington and New Delhi have elevated India’s standing as a reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Daines’ statement comes amid strengthening bilateral ties, including cooperation in critical areas such as semiconductors, defence production, and countering regional challenges. India and the US continue to expand their strategic relationship through forums like the Quad and various bilateral initiatives.