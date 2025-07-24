‘Can Neither Spell Nor Save Democracy’: BJP Mocks INDI Alliance’s ‘Loktantra’ Blunder

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT department blasted INDI alliance. Sharing a photo of the protest on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote, “It’s loktantra, not loktantar.” | Image: X

New Delhi: A spelling mistake in the Opposition INDI alliance protest banner drew sharp ridicule from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The protest, held at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was aimed at condemning the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

A large placard reading “SIR, loktantar par vaar” (an attack on democracy) was prominently displayed, with the word "loktantar” incorrectly spelled, a blunder.

BJP Takes Aim

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT department, led the charge on social media. Sharing a photo of the protest on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote, “It’s loktantra, not loktantar.”

“Those who do not even know how to spell democracy are now out to teach us about it,” he added.

The BJP’s official handle also posted the same image, captioned, “Those who can’t write ‘loktantra’ want to give lessons on democracy. Irony has died.”

Joining the fray, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, “Can’t blame Congress. They can neither spell nor save ‘loktantra’. They believe in *Parivar Tantra and Emergency! Surely, they can spell and save that.”