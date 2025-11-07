'Can't Be Put Into Practice...': Maneka Gandhi Criticises SC Ruling On Stray Dogs As Impractical

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court passed the order to relocate stray dogs from all the public institutions, including schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stops, animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Friday expressed shock and deep concern, saying there are not enough animal shelters to keep the strays.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "This is as bad as or even worse than Justice Pardiwala's judgment. This cannot be put into practice...If 5000 dogs are removed, where will you keep them? You need 50 shelters...But you do not have that. You need people to pick them up. What difference will removing 5,000 dogs make? If there are 8 lakh dogs here, what will removing 5000 dogs change?... The question is that if this were possible, it would have been done."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma, said, "Today's order is similar to the previous order of August 11. Dogs will be removed from government Institutions, educational institutions, railway stations, and bus stops and will be relocated. A nodal officer will be appointed to ensure that they don't return to these institutions. I still have hope, and I believe in divine justice. There should not be such injustice to such voiceless animals..."

"Relocation is a no-no under the ABC (Animal Birth Control) rules, but it has been justified with bites... What has happened today is unfortunate... The shelter houses should also be well-maintained... We are respecting the order because it is from the Supreme Court..." she added.

Advertisement

People for Animals India Trustee, Gauri Maulekhi, slammed the SC ruling, saying the bench did not hear any party and gave a very “unfortunate ruling”.

"Today, the bench assembled, read the order and did not hear any party. We are shocked to hear the orders that were passed. It was regarding the removal of dogs from certain areas...This is actually unfortunate that... But without listening to all parties, just offhandedly asking for dogs to be removed is just going to aggravate the problem. While it might seem like a solution on paper, it's going to be a nightmare in the country," she said.

Advertisement