'Can't Respect President... And You Talk About Constitution In Danger': BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes On Mamata Banerjee's Hypocrisy

New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu during her state visit, and asked her to stop making controversies about the Constitution being in danger when she cannot even give respect to the President.

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, not attending her event and changing the venue of the event, causing inconvenience to both the people and the President.

The BJP MP, while addressing a press conference, said that Mamata Banerjee should not talk about the constitution being in danger, for that she insulted the President, in a way that has never happened to any President in the country. Expressing stern criticism of the alleged disrespect, he said that the CM only welcomes infiltrators in the state.

"Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, only infiltrators are welcomed... I would request Mamata Banerjee to stop making controversies about the constitution in danger. You can not give respect to the President... and you talk about the constitution in danger... We condemn this. The entire Indian government and our party are standing against the insult meted out to the President... You have done a shameful act, which has never happened to any President in independent India...," he said.

Further, the BJP MP accused TMC of attempting to thwart Prime Minister Narendra Modi's events in the state, alleging that the police watches over "whatever atrocities Trinamool goons commit" and in return receive protection from CM Banerjee.

"Whenever PM Modi goes to Bengal, every effort is made to thwart his program, but he is not given a place... I don't feel the need to detail what has happened to other women... The police stand guard over whatever atrocities Trinamool goons commit, and Mamata Banerjee protects them," he accused.

Intensifying the attack on Banerjee, Prasad condemned her protest against the SIR process, questioning her "openly waged war" against the Election Commission. He further asked whether the West Bengal CM wants to pressure the Supreme Court.