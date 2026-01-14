'Can't Solve Kashmir Through Dialogue, Need Terror': Lashkar Commander's Open Threat

New Delhi: Months after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), new intel has come in, that the terrorist outfit has now called for beheadings of Hindus and now pushed for terror to solve the Kashmir issue

“Can't solve the Kashmir issue with dialogue. We need terror,” LeT commander Musa reportedly said, as per Republic TV.

The reported open call for carrying out terrorist activities against Hindus, come while Asim Munir has been elevated as the Field Marshall and holds his firm grip over the Pakistani establishment, after Operation Sindoor.

It also comes as multiple suspected drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday. According to reports, the Indian Army opened fire on them while they were hovering over the Doonga Gali area of the Keri sector in Rajouri.

NIA Chargesheet

On December 2025, the National Investigation Agency stated in its chargesheet that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam involved religion-based targeted killings carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. It also stated that Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and TRF head Habibullah Malik, also known as Sajid Jatt, were involved in planning and executing the April 22 attack at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam. Pakistani terrorist handler Sajid Jatt was also named as an accused in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet identified three Pakistani terrorists, Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani, who carried out the killings on religious lines. All three were killed by the security forces during Operation Mahadev at Dachigam near Srinagar on July 29. It also chargesheeted two accused, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, arrested in June for harbouring the terrorists involved in the attack.

Operation Sindoor

Subsequent to the Pahalgam terror attack, India conducted Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. India destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The Indian military targeted facilities run by the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen in those strikes in which over 100 terrorists were killed, including some most wanted targets like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudassir Ahmad.

Out of these nine locations, four were located in Pakistan (including Bahawalpur and Muridke) and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (such as Muzaffarabad and Kotli).

Pakistan conducted a string of drone and missile attacks on Indian cities on the nights of May 7, 8, and 9, 2025, in retaliation to these attacks. India's air defence systems successfully neutralised all incoming drone and missile attacks.

India launched SEAD, or Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses operations using kamikaze drones to neutralise Pakistan's air defense capabilities. These operations were quite successful as Lahore's air defense system was completely disabled. Pakistan's HQ-9 air defence system looked weak.