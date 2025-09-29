Updated 29 September 2025 at 19:01 IST
BREAKING | Canada Designates Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity
The Canadian government has officially listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.
Breaking News: The Canadian government has officially listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity. The move comes amid rising concerns over the gang’s transnational criminal activities, including alleged involvement in targeted killings and organised crime networks.
In its statement, the Government of Canada listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community, and as a government, it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence, and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” said The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety.
Bishnoi gang often linked to high-profile incidents in India and abroad. Canadian authorities cited threats to public safety and national security as key reasons for the step.
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 18:50 IST