BREAKING | Canada Designates Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

In its statement, the Government of Canada listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community, and as a government, it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence, and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” said The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety.