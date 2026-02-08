Canada Vows Crackdown On Anti-India Forces Operating From Canadian Soil After NSA Ajit Doval's Visit

New Delhi: India and Canada are taking steps to renew bilateral relations and strengthen their security cooperation, with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's recent visit to Canada. During his visit, Doval met with Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, on February 7, as part of the regular bilateral security dialogue. Following the meeting, Canada has promised to crack down on anti-India forces, which had been a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists, for a long time. The two counterparts also discussed cooperation on counter-terrorism and information sharing.

Canada's latest statement comes after its intelligence agency confirmed that Khalistani extremists are using Canadian soil to plan and fund violence in India. The agency's report stated that these groups pose a national security threat to Canada and its interests. The Indian side raised concerns about the activities of pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil, including threats to Indian officials and diplomatic premises.

The Canadian side assured India to address these concerns, while also emphasising its own concerns about transnational criminal gangs.

The meeting between Doval and Drouin focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing concerns over Khalistani separatism. India has been pushing Canada to take concrete actions against these extremist groups, and the recent arrest of Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a key Khalistan Referendum coordinator, is seen as a big step in this direction. Gosal's arrest was followed by threats from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against India and NSA Doval. India has cautioned Canada that Khalistan networks pose a real and urgent threat, and it's expected that Ottawa will take further action to address these concerns.

Agreement to Establish Security And Law Enforcement Liaison Officers

The meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues, with both sides agreeing to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers. The move is expected to streamline bilateral communications and facilitate timely information sharing on issues like the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organized criminal networks.

Canada has also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing, as well as continuing discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement. The meeting is seen as a major step forward in India-Canada relations, which had been strained in recent years due to differences over Khalistani terrorists. Doval's visit has led to a renewed focus on counter-terrorism cooperation, with India providing Canada with detailed dossiers on Khalistani terrorists, including financial trail intelligence and evidence linking them to terrorist activities.

India-Canada Shifting Bilateral Equation

The meeting between Doval and Drouin was a crucial step forward in India-Canada relations, which had been strained in recent years due to differences over Khalistani terrorism and other issues. The two sides have been working to reset their relationship, with a focus on shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Both sides acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement. The MEA also noted that the two NSAs had "productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including in areas such as counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges".

Tackling Common Threats

The meeting outlined the shared worries of India and Canada regarding terrorism, transnational organised crime, and cybersecurity threats. The two sides agreed to strengthen security cooperation and reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement, with a focus on practical collaboration on respective priorities.

Here's Is What Ministry Of External Affairs said on the latest development:

“NSA Ajit Doval met Nathalie Drouin, deputy clerk and national security and intelligence advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada on 07 February 2026. The visit was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides. The two sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed to a shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities. During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships. This important step will help streamline bilateral communications and enable timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organized criminal networks. They also committed to formalizing cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues, as well as continuing discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations.”