×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Dbrand chose to maintain its stance & refrained from deleting the controversial post, which garnered significant attention, accumulating nearly 4 million views.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint | Image:Dbrand
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dbrand, a renowned Canadian accessories brand, has found itself at the center of controversy following an offensive exchange with a customer on social media. The incident unfolded when Bhuwan Chitransh, a software engineer based in Pune, India, working in the Netherlands, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his dissatisfaction with a MacBook accessory purchased from Dbrand.

Chitransh shared a photo of his discolored MacBook skin, purchased just two months prior, and tagged Dbrand's official account, seeking guidance on the issue. 

Advertisement

“⁦@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?,” Chitransh wrote. 

Dbrand responds sharply 

In response, Dbrand's official account made a sharp and derogatory remark directed at Chitransh's surname, sparking widespread outrage among users on the platform.

“Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” it wrote.

Advertisement

Netizens come down heavily on Dbrand 

The offensive response from Dbrand drew swift condemnation from users on X, with many expressing shock and demanding an apology from the company. 

Advertisement

“In lieu of any attempt at customer support, you make fun of a customer’s foreign name?” X user Stefan wrote in comments.

“You've fully crossed the line here, mate, no coming back from this,” another user, Deniz, said.

Advertisement

Dbrand non-apologetic 

Despite mounting criticism, Dbrand chose to maintain its stance and refrained from deleting the controversial post, which garnered significant attention, accumulating nearly four million views and over 1,700 comments.

Advertisement

Amid the backlash, Dbrand attempted to justify its actions by citing that it made fun of the man’s name after putting out a response on the MacBook sleeve.

Advertisement

However, users remained unconvinced, asserting that the company had “crossed a line” with its derogatory remarks.

Dbrand has gained notoriety for its brash and often confrontational tone on social media. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BMRCL staff asked man to come to metro station with clean clothes.

Bengaluru Metro

a minute ago
Petrol prices

US retail inflation rises

3 minutes ago
Manchester United CL qualification hopes

UTD CL qualifying chances

7 minutes ago
Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa DMK

8 minutes ago
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Canadian Brand Dbrand

11 minutes ago
Wall Street

Wall Street falls

12 minutes ago
European shares fall

European stocks fall

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

16 minutes ago
United Kingdom

UK agency warns

16 minutes ago
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay On BO Numbers

17 minutes ago
Bachelors Society: Bridging Humour and Housing Advocacy

Bachelors Society

19 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

23 minutes ago
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani

Rayudu on Rohit Sharma

27 minutes ago
The plan for the peace conference has been laid out by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in coordination with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss Ukraine Conference

29 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka praises Kyrie

34 minutes ago
IRCTC

IRCTC tax demand notice

40 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev's apology rejected

an hour ago
NIIF

NIIF invests in Ibus

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Sylvester Accused Of 'Verbal Harassment' By Extras On Tulsa King Set

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education12 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo