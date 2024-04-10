Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:56 IST
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint
Dbrand chose to maintain its stance & refrained from deleting the controversial post, which garnered significant attention, accumulating nearly 4 million views.
Dbrand, a renowned Canadian accessories brand, has found itself at the center of controversy following an offensive exchange with a customer on social media. The incident unfolded when Bhuwan Chitransh, a software engineer based in Pune, India, working in the Netherlands, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his dissatisfaction with a MacBook accessory purchased from Dbrand.
Chitransh shared a photo of his discolored MacBook skin, purchased just two months prior, and tagged Dbrand's official account, seeking guidance on the issue.
“@dbrand bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?,” Chitransh wrote.
Dbrand responds sharply
In response, Dbrand's official account made a sharp and derogatory remark directed at Chitransh's surname, sparking widespread outrage among users on the platform.
“Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” it wrote.
Netizens come down heavily on Dbrand
The offensive response from Dbrand drew swift condemnation from users on X, with many expressing shock and demanding an apology from the company.
“In lieu of any attempt at customer support, you make fun of a customer’s foreign name?” X user Stefan wrote in comments.
“You've fully crossed the line here, mate, no coming back from this,” another user, Deniz, said.
Dbrand non-apologetic
Despite mounting criticism, Dbrand chose to maintain its stance and refrained from deleting the controversial post, which garnered significant attention, accumulating nearly four million views and over 1,700 comments.
Amid the backlash, Dbrand attempted to justify its actions by citing that it made fun of the man’s name after putting out a response on the MacBook sleeve.
However, users remained unconvinced, asserting that the company had “crossed a line” with its derogatory remarks.
Dbrand has gained notoriety for its brash and often confrontational tone on social media.
Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:56 IST
