Watch | PM Modi Shakes Hands With Canadian PM Mark Carney As He Welcomes Him At G7 Summit in Kananaskis

PM Modi in Canada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kananaskis, Alberta, to attend the G7 Summit, where he is received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday following his visit to Cyprus.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Canada in a decade and the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Carney assumed office in March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactions with global leaders at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, have been warm and vibrant.

He met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who arrived in Canada as an outreach partner. Albanese’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, and his meeting with Modi reflects the growing strategic and economic ties between the two Indo-Pacific partners.

Modi also had a cordial exchange with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the only African leader invited to this year’s G7 Summit.

These high level engagements shows India’s active role in shaping global conversations on energy security, economic resilience, and inclusive development.