Canadian PM Mark Carney Set To Embark On Crucial India Visit Amidst Global Trade Uncertainty

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is gearing up to visit India on February 26, which will be his first trip to the country since taking office. The Canadian PM's visit comes at a time when the global trade uncertainty has gripped the world, and Canada is seeking to diversify its trade and investment portfolio.

Carney's visit to India is part of a broader Indo-Pacific tour, which will also take him to Australia and Japan. The Canadian Prime Minister is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, technology, and defence.

According to a statement from Carney's office, the visit aims to "elevate and expand the Canada-India relationship" through ambitious new partnerships. The two leaders are expected to focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, talent mobility, and cultural exchanges, in addition to strengthening defence cooperation.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Carney asserted, "In a more uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control," he said. "We are diversifying our trade and attracting massive new investment to create new opportunities for our workers and businesses."

