'Cancel R-Day Celebrations': After Mumbai, Several Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Mails

New Delhi: Following the bomb threat in Mumbai, a number of Delhi schools on Thursday received threatening emails requesting them to halt their Republic Day celebrations, purportedly from the banned pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Months after a number of educational institutions in the national capital received threat texts that subsequently proved to be hoaxes, Delhi schools are now facing a new threat.

"Taking decisive action to prevent President Droupadi Murmu from unfurling the Tiranga as a protest against the Constitution, which erases identity and perpetuates systemic oppression," the SFJ said in a "direct and urgent directive" email, according to The Indian Express.

A "high risk of violence and state retaliation" was cited in the email, which also told schools to discontinue their Republic Day celebrations. People were cautioned in the threat message not to send workers or pupils to any Republic Day festivities.



"Make sure families are aware that on January 26, they should keep their kids at home. Students' and employees' safety is seriously threatened when they participate in Republic Day activities. It is your duty to put their welfare ahead of their symbolic participation in festivities organized by the state. Delhi has received a warning. The email said, "Remain at home and be careful."