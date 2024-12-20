Cancellation Of 1.27 Lakh Ration Cards In J-K 'Unwarranted, Cruel': PDP

Srinagar: The Peoples' Democratic Party on Friday said the cancellation of more than 1.27 lakh ration cards in Jammu and Kashmir was "unwarranted and cruel", and asked the government to revisit the move.

In a post on X, party leader Iltija Mufti said the ration card holders were people living below the poverty line and the cancellation would cause "great distress" to several families.

"The newly elected J&K government's decision to cancel 1.27 lakh ration cards of below poverty line families is unwarranted & cruel. Hope they revisit this ill-timed order which has put people in great distress," Mufti said.

The Centre cancelled 1,27,872 fake and duplicate ration cards in the Union Territory since 2013, while 702 ration cards have been cancelled in Ladakh, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

In response to a query, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya revealed that 5.87 crore ration cards have been cancelled across the country between 2013 and 2024.

Among those, 1,27,872 ration cards were in Jammu and Kashmir and were cancelled as part of efforts to ensure "rightful targeting" of food subsidies.

However, Mufti said these ration cards belonged to the "people living below the poverty line" which would cause problems for those families.

"What is surprising is that it is the same government that has promised in its manifesto to provide 10 kgs of flour and rice-free every month," she said in a video posted on X.

"My humble appeal to the J-K government would be to please do not do this as there are four to five persons of a family on a single ration card. This can lead to distress in thousands of families. So my humble appeal to the J-K government would be to revoke and cancel this order immediately," Mufti added.

Another PDP leader and MLA Pulwama, Waheed Para said the silence of the ruling National Conference over the issue was "shocking" and indicative of "a tactical understanding".

"On what basis has the government cancelled 1.27 lakh ration cards in J&K? Lakhs received additional ration under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme with the aim of fighting hunger.