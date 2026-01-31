CAP President Makes Controversial Appeal to Students, Faces Backlash

A statement made during the Citizen Action Party (CAP)'s foundation day programme in Sikkim on January 26 drew widespread attention and criticism, particularly from the student community. The remarks, delivered at a public event, raised concerns about the role of students and education in partisan political mobilisation.

In his speech, CAP president Ganesh Rai reportedly urged students to consider temporarily discontinuing their studies in 2028 to actively support CAP’s efforts to bring about a change in the state government. He is also reported to have said that taking a one-year break would cause no significant harm.

"I would like to call upon the youth studying in classes 10, 11, and 12, and their parents. In 2028, some of you might be in college, while others might be at university. Except for those studying medicine or in the healthcare field, I urge all the youth in Sikkim--from those in class 12 to those in college and university--to drop out for one year in 2028. Drop out of school, drop out of college, and step onto the field to change this government,” he said.

Ganesh Rai further added, “One year of dropping out of college won’t harm you. One year of dropping out of school won’t make a big difference.”

The statement was widely interpreted as an appeal for students to put their education on hold in favour of political participation--a suggestion that many observers described as highly sensitive and ill-advised.

Following the circulation of video excerpts and reports of the speech on social media, students and youth groups across Sikkim expressed strong opposition. Many voiced concerns that encouraging students to interrupt their education for political objectives could seriously affect their academic continuity and future career prospects.

The public, particularly students, has slammed the statement as irresponsible and inappropriate. Several commentators emphasised that education is a fundamental pillar of individual growth and social progress, and should not be compromised for partisan political interests.