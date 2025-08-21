Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In Delhi

New Delhi: Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Delhi.

The meting with the Defence Minister comes after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi.

After the meeting, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat."

The prime minister also posted a video of his interaction with Shukla on his X account.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the importance of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha on Monday briefly took up discussion on India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station - Critical Role of Space programme for 'Viksit Bharat By 2047'. Speaker Om Birla congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his achievements.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.