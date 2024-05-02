Advertisement

Greater Noida: The 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in broad daylight in Greater Noida's Kotwali Bita 2 area on Wednesday afternoon, said the police, as per the media reports.

The boy was the son of a restaurant owner and was reportedly kidnapped not far from his father's restaurant at around 2 pm, according to the reports.

#UttarPradesh: The minor son of the owner of the famous Shiva Dhaba in Greater #Noida, #UP was kidnapped in broad daylight. A video of CCTV camera is going #viral in which a lady don is seen taking the teenager away covered. However, the video is not very clear. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kE0waJwthM — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani)

A CCTV footage installed in the area showcases a Skoda car stopping on a road near a hotel. A woman got out of the car, entered the hotel premises, emerged with the teenager, and swept him away in the waiting vehicle.

Krishnajt, the restaurant owner and the boy's father, deeply shattered, said that his son's mobile phone was switched off upon trying to contact him. Panicky searches resulted in no trace of the boy, compelling the family to review CCTV footage, which confirmed the kidnapping.

"We are devastated by this incident and implore anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in bringing our son back home," he told a media outlet.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar, three police teams have been mobilized to track down the suspects.

