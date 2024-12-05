CAQM Eases GRAP Restrictions In Delhi-NCR; Schools, Colleges To Resume Normal Classes

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Thursday, decided to revoke with immediate effect, its orders for invoking actions under Stage IV and Stage III of the GRAP, which was implemented amidst the worsening air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR earlier. With the issuance of the order to lift the GRAP-III, and GRAP-IV, from the national capital, the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has passed an order for the resumption of normal classes in schools and colleges.

The directorate notified in its order, saying that all government and private schools, in the national capital, are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect.

In its order, the Directorate of Education for Schools, stated, "The Sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with immediate effect, its orders dated 17.11.2024 and 14.11.2024 respectively, for invoking actions under stage-IV (Severe+ Air Quality) and stage-III(Severe Air Quality) of the GRAP."