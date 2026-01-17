GRAP IV Restrictions Re-Enforced In Delhi-NCR As Toxic Smog Chokes National Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR is grappling with a severe air pollution crisis, with air quality dipping to severe quality, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to re-enforce Stage IV of the GRAP, the highest level of restrictions aimed at curbing pollution. Amidst deteriorating air quality index (AQI), which has soared past the 400 mark, categorised as 'severe', the GRAP IV has been reimposed in Delhi-NCR.

As a thick blanket of smog engulfed Delhi-NCR, residents woke up to hazardous air quality, with visibility drastically reduced and health risks escalating. The CAQM's decisive action comes as multiple monitoring stations across the region recorded AQI levels exceeding 400, with some areas touching 480.

The move has brought restrictions, including a ban on non-essential construction, shutdown of polluting industries, and limitations on diesel vehicles. Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating rapidly, with the 24-hour average AQI standing at 368, categorised as 'very poor'. The situation is equally dire in neighbouring cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, where AQI levels have crossed 350.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the primary factors contributing to this crisis are stagnant winds, winter conditions, and unchecked emissions. The combination of fog and smog has created a toxic haze, posing serious health risks to residents, particularly vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Advertisement

GRAP Stage IV: Key Restrictions

The CAQM's Stage IV GRAP measures aim to drastically reduce pollution by imposing stringent controls on various sectors. Key restrictions include:

- A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects.

- Shutdown of polluting industries and dust-generating activities.

- Restrictions on diesel vehicles and non-essential heavy transport.

- Ban on open burning and diesel generators, except in emergencies.

- Entry of diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles restricted, except for essentials.

- BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles barred.

- Non-essential interstate diesel buses not meeting BS-VI/CNG/electric norms restricted.

- Schools directed to conduct classes in hybrid mode for grades up to 9th and 11th.

Advertisement

Health Risks And Advisory

The prolonged exposure to such poor air quality can increase the risk of lung and respiratory diseases. The health advisories urge residents to limit outdoor movement, avoid strenuous activities, and follow official guidelines to minimise health risks. The Delhi government has introduced staggered office timings, increased public transport, and intensified enforcement to combat pollution. The long-term measures included installing mist spray systems, increasing air quality monitoring stations, and promoting electric vehicles.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised, "The government is monitoring the situation around the clock and has introduced measures to reduce peak traffic emissions."