CAQM Revokes GRAP III in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves

GRAP-III Revoked: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire National Capital Region.

All actions under Stages I & II of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are to remain in force in NCR.

According to the data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 380 on Thursday, improved to 236 by 4 pm on January 2, indicating a consistent decline. In view of the improvement, the CAQM Sub-Committee has decided to lift all measures under Stage III, effective immediately.

As per the official order, GRAP-I and II will continue in view of the winter season when weather conditions are not favourable, and to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP-I & II strictly.

Following the decision of the CAQM Sub-Committee to revoke restrictions under Stage-III of the GRAP, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the city's improving air quality is a reflection of persistent ground-level efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"We have intensified action on every major source of pollution- vehicular emissions, industrial waste, dust, and open dumping--while deploying new technology to strengthen our fight," Sirsa said.

