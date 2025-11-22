Car Driver's Heart Attack Leads To Horrific Crash In Thane; 4 Killed | VIDEO

Thane: A horrific accident took place in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday night after a car rammed into several two-wheelers on the Ambernath Flyover, leading to the death of four individuals. Several others were also injured in the freak accident. As per reports, the mishap took place after the car driver suffered a heart attack, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the bikes that came in his way.

As per information coming from the police, the accident took place at around 7:15 pm.

A CCTV footage from the busy flyover showed the out-of-control car crashing into several bikes and skidding on the road. The footage also showed a bike rider being thrown in air due to the impact of the crash. The victim was thrown few foot in the air before falling on the road beneath the flyover. Several passers-by were seen rushing towards the man to aid him.

Commuters on the flyover were left stunned by the accident. Soon a large crowd gathered around the accident spot, causing congestion on the flyover. The injured people were rescued and rushed to a hospital.

