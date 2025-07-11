Car Plunges Into 800 Feet Deep Gorge Killing Four In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban

Ramban: At least four people were killed and a few others were injured in the Senabathi Dabdrora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, after a vehicle skid off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Friday. According to reports, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged nearly 800 feet into a gorge while it was en route to Ukhral-Senabathi.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Tauqeer Ahmed, Abdul Latief, Mohd Rafiq and Ajaz Ahmed, who were travelling from Senabathi towards Ukhral when the accident occurred. The police claimed that the driver lost control on a curve, causing the vehicle to roll down the steep slope. The impact of the fall was immense, and the vehicle was severely damaged.

The Ramsu Police Station has registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. The police are probing the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and identify any factors that may have contributed to the tragedy.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at a moderate speed when the driver lost control on a curve. The vehicle then plunged into the gorge, resulting in the deaths of four people. The bodies have been recovered, and the police are working to identify the victims and notify their families.

Following the tragic accident, the Ramban Deputy Commissioner announced compensation for the bereaved families. “District Administration Ramban expresses profound grief over the tragic loss of four precious lives in a road accident at Ukhral Senabathi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. An assistance of ₹1 lakh is being provided to each deceased’s family and ₹25,000 to each injured person. All possible support is being extended to the affected families,” the deputy commissioner posted.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, expressed grief over the incident, saying, “Just now spoke to DC #Ramban Sh Mohammad Alyas after learning about the tragic road accident of a Sumo Vehicle enroute Ukhral-Senabathi. My sincere condolences for the 4 casualties; Tauqeer Ahmed, Abdul Latief, Mohd Rafiq and Ajaz Ahmed. The other two injured, Yawer Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed, have been shifted to GMC Hospital Anantnag and are being provided all required medical assistance. The Administration has been directed to offer all possible help whatever is required, even through the MP’s personal resources.”