Family Wiped Out in Seconds: Car Plunges Into Well in Nashik, 9 Dead in Midnight Horror

New Delhi: A tragic accident in Dindori Taluka of Nashik has claimed the lives of nine members of a single family after their car plunged into a water-filled roadside well late Friday night, sending shockwaves across the region.

According to police, the victims- all from the Dargode family - were returning from a social gathering when the incident occurred around 10 pm. The vehicle, identified as a Maruti XL6, reportedly went out of control before veering off the road and falling into a well in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori village.

Police officials said they received an emergency alert and rushed to the spot along with local teams. Rescue operations continued for hours, with the help of cranes and skilled swimmers. The vehicle was eventually pulled out around 12:15 am, but all occupants inside were found dead.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Dattu Dargode (32), his wife Rakhi, and several other family members, including children. All victims were residents of Indore village in the same taluka. Authorities are still verifying the identities of some of the victims.

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Teams from the National Disaster Response Force also reached the site to assist in the rescue efforts. However, officials said operations were briefly hampered due to a large crowd gathering near the accident spot.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal fall. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. The Dindori Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

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All bodies were recovered from the well and sent to the Government Hospital in Dindori for post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the local community in deep grief. Political leaders, including Rohit Pawar, expressed condolences, calling the tragedy “heartbreaking” and praying for strength for the bereaved family. Authorities say further details will emerge after a full investigation.