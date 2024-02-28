Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:56 IST
Carcass of Whale Washes Ashore at Beach Near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh
Environmentalists say that whales often die due to increased ocean pollution.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Carcass of whale washes ashore at beach near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Srikakulam: A huge carcass of a whale washed ashore at a beach near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh. A video of local children climbing on the big whale has emerged.
Environmentalists say that whales often die due to increased ocean pollution. A large number of villagers flocked to the beach to see the whale.
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:56 IST