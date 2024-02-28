Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Carcass of Whale Washes Ashore at Beach Near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh

Digital Desk
Srikakulam: A huge carcass of a whale washed ashore at a beach near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh. A video of local children climbing on the big whale has emerged. 

Environmentalists say that whales often die due to increased ocean pollution. A large number of villagers flocked to the beach to see the whale.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:56 IST