Cargo Ship Catches Fire in Gujarat's Porbandar
Reported by: Deepti Verma
The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, was loaded with rice and sugar. | Image: ANI
A ship loaded with rice and sugar anchored at Subhashnagar in Porbandar, Gujarat, caught fire on Monday.
The ship belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the fire became severe due to its load of rice.
The ship was bound for Bosaso, Somalia.
