Cases Against Mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab: Since Wednesday morning, social media has been abuzz with news of the death of notorious fugitive Canada-based gangster and the prime accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case — Goldy Brar.

If reports are to be believed, Brar was allegedly shot dead by rival gang members of the Dalla Lakhbir gang in California on Wednesday when he was standing outside a house with a friend.

Brar along with his friend was rushed to the hospital, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries. However, there is no official confirmation on the same as yet.

As the reports of Brar's death shroud with uncertainty, Republic delves deeper to give you a look at the cases of Goldy Brar, one of Canada's 25 most wanted.

Apart from the high-profile Moosewala murder, Brar is also accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar and political leader Gurlal Singh.

India in June 2022 also obtained an INTERPOL Red Notice for Brar from the Canadian High Commission, which allows the arrest of a fugitive. As per INTERPOL, Brar is facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms.

However, as per an official release by the Canada High Commission in New Delhi, Brar is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada.

Brar, who had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder, had allegedly coordinated with his gang member Lawrence Bishnoi and others for the same. The fugitive gained prominence after his proximity to jailed Bishnoi came to the fore.

According to IANS, Brar's life-sized cutout among all 25 fugitives has been displayed at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.

As per ANI, Balkaur Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.

Son of a former Punjab cop, Brar was born as Satinderjeet Singh in Punjab's Mukhtasar village in 1994.