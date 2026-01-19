Cash-For-Query Case: Lokpal Seeks More Time From Delhi High Court To Revisit Sanction Against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Lokpal of India on Monday sought an extension of two months from the Delhi High Court to pass a fresh order in the cash-for-query allegations involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

The request was made before a Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Renu Bhatnagar. Counsel appearing for the Lokpal submitted that the authority was unable to adhere to the one-month timeline fixed by the High Court, as hearings could not take place during the winter vacation.

It was argued that additional time was necessary to reconsider the matter in compliance with the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.

After considering the submission, the Bench directed that the matter be placed before the same Division Bench which, on December 19, 2025, had set aside the Lokpal's earlier order granting sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against Moitra. The case is now listed for hearing on January 23, 2026.

In its December ruling, the High Court had instructed the Lokpal to reconsider the issue afresh and take a reasoned decision within one month. Allowing Moitra's petition, the Court had quashed the Lokpal's November 12 sanction order, holding that errors had crept into the decision-making process.

The High Court emphasised that the Lokpal was required to independently evaluate whether the material on record warranted prosecution, a closure report, or any other course of action permissible under law.

Moitra had contended that despite being invited to submit written replies and being granted an oral hearing, her submissions were not properly examined. She had also argued that the Lokpal erroneously invoked Section 20(8) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act instead of Section 20(7), which specifically deals with sanction for prosecution.

Opposing her plea earlier, the CBI, represented by Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju, had maintained that Moitra had no statutory right to an oral hearing and that the Lokpal had acted strictly in accordance with law, even granting her opportunities beyond what the statute requires. The complainant's counsel had also supported the Lokpal's original decision.