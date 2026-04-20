'Catch-22 Situation': Arvind Kejriwal's Recusal Plea Rejected By Justice Sharma Of Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea has been rejected by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court. While delivering the verdict, the judge described the situation as a "Catch-22" for herself, but a "win-win" for the AAP supremo.

The case came up before the court after Kejriwal, his former Deputy Manish Sisodia, and some others, urged Justice Sharma to recuse herself from the hearing. The case pertained to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea that challenged Kejriwal's discharge in the alleged liquor policy case.

“A recusal would lead the public to believe that judges are aligned with a particular political party or ideology. This court, by penning a recusal, cannot allow this,” Justice Sharma said while delivering the verdict.

Justice Sharma observed that the applicant, Kejriwal had created a “win-win” or catch-22 situation for himself - if the Court recused, it would validate his claims, and if it did not, he could still question the outcome.

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The Court noted that such tactics cannot be permitted, as they risk undermining not just an individual judge but the institution itself, and could set a precedent affecting courts at all levels. It cautioned that yielding to such pressure may create a public perception that judges can be influenced or are aligned with political interests.

