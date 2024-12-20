Published 08:50 IST, December 20th 2024
Caught on Cam: Fiery Crash on Rajasthan Highway Triggers Massive Fire
A truck carrying chemicals caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, leading to a collision.
Jaipur: A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway today morning when a truck carrying chemicals collided with several other vehicles, causing a massive fire. According to the police, four people have lost their lives, and more than 20 others have been injured, some of them suffering from burn injuries.
Emergency services, including fire brigades, rushed to the scene to control the flames and assist with rescue operations. The highway remains partially blocked as authorities work to clear the wreckage and investigate the cause of the collision.
The accident has caused significant disruption on the busy route, and authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area.
