Caught on Cam | Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera Caught Awkwardly Pass Mic on Turkey Boycott Question During Press Conference

Updated May 15th 2025, 16:10 IST
New Delhi: At a time when the nation is gripped by fury over Turkish support to Pakistan during a military conflict with India, the Congress party’s silence has raised eyebrows and questions. During a press conference, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera were caught awkwardly passing the mic to each other when asked about the rising demand for a boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan.
The moment, captured on video and widely circulated, gave the impression that the party was either unprepared or unwilling to take a clear stance.
Instead of offering a prompt response, the Congress deferred the matter, saying they’d “get back soon.”
The delay didn’t go unnoticed. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused Congress of being tone-deaf to public sentiment and unworthy of political relevance. “Private citizens are calling for a boycott. What’s stopping the Congress from doing the same?” he asked on X.
Stung by criticism, Congress leaders put the focus back to the government. Khera fired a counter-question: “Has the Modi government snapped diplomatic and trade ties with Turkey? Has their embassy been shut?” He insisted foreign policy decisions rest with the Centre not the Opposition.
Jairam Ramesh said further, invoking China. “Why is the Modi government normalising ties with China despite ongoing border encroachments?” he asked, accusing the PM of giving Beijing a “clean chit” in 2020.
The demand for action against Turkey and Azerbaijan comes after a brutal four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan, in which Pakistan deployed Turkish drones in attacks on Indian military targets. India retaliated with precision strikes.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 15th 2025, 16:10 IST