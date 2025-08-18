Caught On Cam: Operation Sindoor Jawan Brutally Assaulted At Meerut Toll Plaza

Meerut: After a fight over toll prices and traffic jams, toll plaza workers in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, viciously attacked an Army Officer in a horrific incident that has received international criticism. A police inquiry was launched right away when a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media, showing the soldier being struck with sticks, punches, and kicks.

The event happened on Sunday evening at the Bhuni toll plaza, which is situated in the vicinity of the Sarurpur police station in Meerut. The victim, identified as Kapil, an Army Officer now stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly driving on the Karnal highway toward Delhi with a companion.

According to reports, Kapil and the toll employees got into a fight over the toll payment and a delay due to a traffic congestion. An argument between them turned into a vicious physical attack. The horrific moment when several toll workers encircle the unarmed soldier and viciously assault him is seen in the widely shared video.

The aggression of the workers is further demonstrated when one of the men is even seen picking up a block, as if to use it as a weapon. The assault went on for a few minutes. The situation was eventually brought under control. There was a significant uproar when members of the officer's side arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

The public and the armed forces are outraged by the video, which has gone viral online, and they have demanded that the offenders face harsh punishment. Local police have taken note of the situation and launched an inquiry in response to the public uproar and the evidence of assault shown in the video.