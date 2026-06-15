'They Can Throw a Hundred...': Egg Thrown at Kunal Ghosh Outside Mamata Banerjee’s Residence | Caught on Cam

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh was hit by an egg outside party chief Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata on Monday evening, in the latest instance of public protests targeting senior leaders of the ruling party.

The incident occurred at 6.30 PM, when Ghosh exited from Banerjee's apartment and stopped to meet with reporters gathered outside. According to eyewitnesses, a youngster later identified as Chandan approached the TMC leader and allegedly threw an egg at him.

Ghosh attempted to avoid the thing, but the egg struck his head and broke. The teenager then met with media and defended his actions.

"He (Ghosh) deserves to be hit with eggs. He has committed many atrocities and done many wrong things," Chandan alleged.

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In another interaction with reporters, he said, "They have done a lot of atrocities on people. Kunal Ghosh is no less. So, they deserve this. They have wronged us a lot." After making the remarks, the youth left the area.

Ghosh calls it a planned attack, questions police and security

Reacting strongly to the episode, Ghosh described the incident as a pre-planned act and questioned the conduct of police personnel stationed near the residence.

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"I was standing there speaking to the media after coming out of Mamata-di's house. Two boys were within arm’s reach. I was unarmed. One of them threw an egg and ran away. Nobody protested, nobody stopped them, and nobody tried to catch them," Ghosh said.

Referring to allegations levelled against him, he said, “Who committed atrocities? Did I do it? Did Mamata-di do it? How am I responsible for that?”

The TMC leader also raised concerns over security arrangements around the residence of the party supremo.

"Mamata-di receives Z-category security. This incident happened within 10 metres of her residence. Then where was the security?" Ghosh asked.

Ghosh said several senior TMC leaders, including Saugata Roy, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, Madan Mitra and Biman Banerjee, were present at Mamata Banerjee's residence at the time.

"Had it been done to them! What is happening? Will no one come to Mamata Didi's residence?" he asked.

Ghosh claimed that he had already submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner and other senior officials over the incident. He also alleged that those behind the attack were linked to the BJP.

"Do not call it public outrage, they are two miscreants from the BJP. I am not fearing anyone. Police was present at that time and did not take any steps. I gave a complaint to the Police Commissioner and other officials. But, I want to tell one thing that this kind of incident cannot stop me," he said.

He further claimed that he narrowly avoided a more serious injury, saying, “I saved my eye, otherwise it could have been damaged.”

Striking a defiant note, Ghosh said, "They threw the egg and then ran away... Let me tell them: they can throw a hundred eggs, or a thousand eggs, but they cannot stop Kunal Ghosh."

He described the attack as an act of "cowardice". On a lighter note, he also remarked that he likes eggs.

As of 7.30 pm, there was no official information on whether action had been initiated against the accused. The TMC had also not issued an official statement on the matter, while Ghosh did not immediately make any further public comments beyond speaking to reporters at the spot.

Ghosh Says BJP 'Shut Doors' on Rebel TMC MPs

The incident occurred at a time when the Trinamool Congress is grappling with internal unrest following its defeat in the Assembly elections. On Sunday, a rebel faction of TMC MPs announced its merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and declared that it would work in coordination with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that 20 Lok Sabha MPs elected on the TMC ticket had joined the NCPI and sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

"We, the twenty MPs elected from the AITC, met the Speaker and submitted a letter requesting to sit separately; these twenty MPs constitute more than two-thirds of our total strength. We are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Moving forward, we will work for the nation and collaborate with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister," Dastidar said.

The developments were followed by the resignations of three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, from both the Upper House and the party.

Earlier on Monday, Kunal Ghosh criticised the rebel camp and questioned its move to the NCPI.

"They joining the NCPI is not the main story. The real story is that the BJP has shut its doors on them. They wanted to be close to the BJP and become part of the NDA. They have been in touch with BJP leaders, visiting their residences and holding discussions, yet they have ended up joining another party that very few people know much about," Ghosh said.

He further said, “They are like guests who are allowed to stay nearby but are not invited into the house. If the BJP truly wanted them, why didn't it induct them? Why wasn't there a formal welcome? The fact that they were not accepted shows the lack of importance the BJP attaches to them.”

Questioning the process through which the MPs joined NCPI, Ghosh added, “I don't know much about the NCPI and won't comment on the party itself. However, our sources suggest there was no formal meeting, resolution or decision by the party before these inductions. Who authorised their entry? The MPs were negotiating with the BJP, not with NCPI leaders. They were not even handed a party flag. The entire episode raises serious questions and is unfortunate for democracy.”

Commenting on actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh's move to the NCPI and its support for the NDA, he said, “She won her Lok Sabha seat on votes that were cast against the BJP. Moving closer to the NDA after receiving an anti-BJP mandate is not appropriate.”

Speaking about MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay, Ghosh said, “Nayna Bandyopadhyay is my sister-in-law. We had pledged that we would stand by Didi and not leave her side. Her husband may have left, but I hope she continues to remain with the party.”

Series of protests against senior TMC leaders

The attack on Kunal Ghosh is the latest in a string of cases in which prominent TMC politicians have faced public protests in various districts of West Bengal. A few days before, top TMC leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra faced protests in Ariadaha, when people allegedly threw eggs at his vehicle while shouting anti-Mitra slogans. Residents reportedly gathered in huge numbers to voice their dissatisfaction with local issues, forcing the vehicle to leave amid rising tension.

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was also targeted during a visit to Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. Protesters allegedly hurled eggs and stones at him while chanting slogans. Videos from the scene showed irate citizens confronting the TMC leader and demanding answers about local issues.

Banerjee continued with his planned activities after receiving medical attention. Police eventually arrested five persons in connection with the incident, with sources saying that several of those apprehended had ties to local political organizations.

Following the attack, Mamata Banerjee condemned the violence and blamed the BJP for it. She shared a video of the confrontation, claiming that the government forces had gone too far and that the BJP encouraged such attacks.