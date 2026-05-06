Caught on Cam: TMC Worker’s 'Injury' Drama Takes a Shocking Turn; Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Memes

Kolkata: A video showing a dramatic twist involving a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker has gone massively viral on social media, amassing millions of views within hours.

In the footage, a woman identifying herself as a TMC supporter is seen with a prominent white bandage wrapped around her head. She emotionally claims that she was brutally beaten by BJP workers during a political clash in the area. Speaking to local media and bystanders, she alleges repeated blows to her head and demands justice.

However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when a group of men, reportedly BJP workers, confront her on camera. They question the authenticity of her injury and proceed to remove the bandage in full public view. As the cloth comes off, the woman’s head appears completely unharmed -- no swelling, no wounds, no blood, nothing.

What follows has left netizens stunned and divided. The men then allegedly assault the woman, striking her on the head. After the beating, they carefully re-wrap the same bandage around her now-injured head. One of them is heard saying loudly, “Ab bol, logon ko vishwas ho jayega” (Now tell them, people will believe you now).

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The entire sequence was captured on mobile phones by multiple onlookers and has spread rapidly across platforms like X, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Reactions Pour In

The video has triggered a storm of reactions. While some users condemned the violence regardless of political affiliation, a large section trolled the TMC worker for allegedly faking the initial injury. Memes comparing the incident to “Bollywood drama” and “fake injury tutorials” flooded social media.

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TMC leaders have strongly denied the authenticity of the video and called it “doctored propaganda” by the BJP. A party spokesperson said, “This is a conspiracy to defame our dedicated workers who are routinely attacked by BJP goons.”

BJP state unit, on the other hand, has distanced itself from the individuals in the video while accusing the TMC of “habitual victimhood politics and manufacturing fake cases.”

Local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities say they are verifying the facts, including the timeline and authenticity of the footage.