New Delhi: A video has been doing rounds on social media platforms capturing a fight between two groups in Karnataka's coastal town Udupi. The incident which took place on May 18 left a person injured. A total of six people were involved in the fight. The police reported that two individuals have been arrested, while the other four remain at large. The police stated that the fight erupted due to a financial dispute.

What's In The Video?

A mobile video captured by a resident of a nearby high-rise showed that two Maruti Swift cars were involved in the incident. According to the police, a search team has been assembled to locate the four men who are still at large.

Gang war breaks out between two groups of the same gang in Karnataka's Udupi. Footage of the incident goes viral.#udupigangwar #karnatakagangwar pic.twitter.com/GdjQGmzXgY — Republic (@republic)

The footage showed one of the cars reversing at high speed and colliding with the other car's bonnet, causing black smoke to emerge. Shortly thereafter, men from both vehicles exited and began fighting. During the altercation, one of the cars struck a man wielding a stick, throwing him to the ground where he lay injured.

Taking to X, a Karnataka doctor shared the video demandingg strict action against the culprits. "Very bad state of affairs. Gang war in Udupi. Incident happened recently late night, two groups fought on Udupi-Manipal highway near Kunjibettu. Where is the younger generation heading? Stringent action should be taken against all these culprits," orthopaedic surgeon Dr Durgaprasad Hegde said in the post.

