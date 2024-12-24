Caught on Camera: Driver Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire in MP's Dhar

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic incident took place in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, where a driver was charred to death after his car caught fire following a collision.

The incident occurred in Koswada village, approximately 60 kilometers from the district headquarters. According to Singhana police sub-inspector Prakash Sarote, the car reportedly hit a stone, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Trapped inside, the driver was unable to escape and succumbed to the flames.

"The driver’s body was completely burnt, making it challenging to establish his identity. Efforts are underway to confirm his details," Sarote said.

The car involved in the accident was registered in the name of Nanuram Prajapat, a resident of Kothda village. Authorities are investigating whether the owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

An eyewitness reported that locals attempted to rescue the driver but were unable to approach the vehicle due to the intensity of the blaze. Despite their efforts, the flames engulfed the car rapidly, leaving no time for intervention.