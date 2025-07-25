Caught on Cam: Fake Delivery Agents Rob Ghaziabad Jeweller at Gunpoint, Slap Him Before Escape | Image: Republic

Ghaziabad: In a shocking daylight robbery, two men disguised as delivery agents looted a jewelry shop in Ghaziabad’s Link Road police station area, escaping with valuables worth lakhs.

The incident was caught on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

According to the CCTV footage, two men dressed as delivery riders wearing Blinkit and Swiggy uniforms along with helmets entered the jewelry store.

Once inside, they pulled out a gun, threatened the shop owner, and looted the shop. The robbers made off with 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold.

And then they slapped the shop owner and fled away on a motorcycle within minutes.

Police Investigation Underway

As soon as police received information about the robbery, teams rushed to the scene. Barricades were set up across nearby areas, and a manhunt was launched to catch the accused.

To solve the case, six police teams have been formed. Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses to trace the robbers.

Based on the shop owner’s complaint, an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Social Media Reactions

The dramatic video has sparked a mixed reaction online. Some users expressed worry for the jeweler, while others reacted to the robbers' behavior and unusual activity.

“Collab no one saw coming: Blinkit × Swiggy Instamart,” joked one user.

“Deadly combo,” wrote another.