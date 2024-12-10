Published 13:56 IST, December 10th 2024
Caught on Camera: Final Moments Before Mumbai Bus Accident That Killed 7
A CCTV footage of the BEST bus ramming into several vehicles has surfaced.
Mumbai: A busy day at Mumbai's Bhaji market turned to be deadly as a BEST bus driver lost control and rammed into several vehicles, last night. The incident has claimed the lives of 7 people and left over 50 injured.
A CCTV footage of the horrific incident has emerged. The electric bus moved across several buses navigating a narrow road, with vehicles parked on both sides.
The accident occurred around 9:45 pm at Mumbai's Kurla (West) area.
The driver of the bus Sanjay More,who has now been arrested lost control near the Kurla (West) market - on its way from the Kurla Railway Station (West) towards Sakinaka.
After hitting people and cars, the bus continued its deadly path and eventually crashed into a residential complex in Buddha Colony, where it finally came to a stop.
