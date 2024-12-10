sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:56 IST, December 10th 2024

Caught on Camera: Final Moments Before Mumbai Bus Accident That Killed 7

A CCTV footage of the BEST bus ramming into several vehicles has surfaced.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 3 Dead, Many Injured in BEST Bus Mishap in Mumbai’s Kurla West
A CCTV footage of the BEST bus ramming into several vehicles has surfaced. | Image: Republic

Mumbai: A busy day at Mumbai's Bhaji market turned to be deadly as a BEST bus driver lost control and rammed into several vehicles, last night. The incident has claimed the lives of 7 people and left over 50 injured.

A CCTV footage of the horrific incident has emerged. The electric bus moved across several buses navigating a narrow road, with vehicles parked on both sides. 
The accident occurred around 9:45 pm at Mumbai's Kurla (West) area.

The driver of the bus Sanjay More,who has now been arrested lost control near the Kurla (West) market - on its way from the Kurla Railway Station (West) towards Sakinaka.

After hitting people and cars, the bus continued its deadly path and eventually crashed into a residential complex in Buddha Colony, where it finally came to a stop.

Updated 13:56 IST, December 10th 2024