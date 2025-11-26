Caught on Camera: Speeding Truck Runs Into Bike Triggering Blast and Fire in Amroha, UP, 4 Injured

In a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, a truck ran over a bike causing a blast and stampede, injuring 4 people including the rider of the bike. The shocking accident was caught on camera and investigations are underway to gain more details about the same.

How the accident lead to complete chaos

The high speed truck that was barreling down the Sambhal National Highway had a head-on collision with the bike. The impact of the collision was intense enough for the bike to get stuck in the truck. The incident, which took place in an area under the Hasanpur Police Station, further escalated when the friction and petrol leakage from the collision caused a blast which then triggered a fire with plumes rising high. The situation created a pandemonium among the bystanders leading to a stampede like situation. However, some local people managed to rescue those who sustained heavy burns and injuries and took them to a nearby hospital.

The chaos also led to traffic being halted on the road and the loud sound from the blast caused panic in the area.

Response from the authorities

