Caught on Camera: Speeding Truck Runs Into Bike Triggering Blast and Fire in Amroha, UP, 4 Injured
A shocking incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, saw a truck strike a motorcycle, which triggered an explosion and caused a stampede. The accident, captured on video, resulted in four injuries, including the bike's rider. Authorities have launched an investigation into the mishap.
In a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, a truck ran over a bike causing a blast and stampede, injuring 4 people including the rider of the bike. The shocking accident was caught on camera and investigations are underway to gain more details about the same.
How the accident lead to complete chaos
The high speed truck that was barreling down the Sambhal National Highway had a head-on collision with the bike. The impact of the collision was intense enough for the bike to get stuck in the truck. The incident, which took place in an area under the Hasanpur Police Station, further escalated when the friction and petrol leakage from the collision caused a blast which then triggered a fire with plumes rising high. The situation created a pandemonium among the bystanders leading to a stampede like situation. However, some local people managed to rescue those who sustained heavy burns and injuries and took them to a nearby hospital.
The chaos also led to traffic being halted on the road and the loud sound from the blast caused panic in the area.
Response from the authorities
Upon learning about the accident, the local police team and the fire department reached the spot and were soon able to control the fire and restore order in the area. Authorities have further confirmed that the identity of the truck driver and the reason behind the accident is being looked into, however initial assumptions say it was high speed of the truck that led to the vehicle going out of control and hitting the bike.
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 21:30 IST