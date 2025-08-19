Caught On Camera: Stray Dog Attack On 5-Year-Old in Udaipur Sparks Nationwide Outrage

Udaipur, Rajasthan: A five-year-old boy's horrifying encounter with strays dog captured on camera sparked outrage and calls for action against the city's escalating street dog problem.

The incident, which took place in the Gautam Vihar Colony, shows Gauransh, an innocent 5-year-old child, playing on a tiny scooter when three dogs unexpectedly run towards him, throw him on the ground and start biting him.

Fortunately, his mother, Preeti, rushed to the spot in time and courageously forced the dogs away from the spot. Because of his mother's timely intervention, the child was saved from the clutches of the dogs. The attack that may have been fatal could be averted. The child was rushed to the hospital after the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

After the incident, there is an atmosphere of panic in the entire locality. People say that they called the Animal Aid organization but did not get any help.

The Supreme Court and Rajasthan High Court have given clear orders that all street dogs should be sent to shelter homes within eight weeks and an FIR should be lodged against those who influence against the action. But the ground reality is that the terror of stray dogs is increasing day by day in the streets of Udaipur.