Caught On CCTV: Goods Trailer Rams into Food Court On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 1 Killed

Pune: In a tragic incident, a man was run over by a goods-carrying trailer on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday. The truck also collided with multiple vehicles standing in the locality before mowing down the man.

According to sources, the accident took place outside a food court in Khopoli area of ​Raigad in Maharashtra. The horrific incident was captured in CCTV footage.

The disturbing video of the accident has surfaced wherein a truck can be seen hitting multiple vehicles before knocking the man down.

The truck involved in the accident was plying from Pune to Mumbai when it lost control over the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Indradev Paswan (19). Paswan was a hotel employee. The trailer driver also sustained injuries in the mishap. The driver was undergoing treatment at Khopoli Municipality Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. So far no arrests have been made.