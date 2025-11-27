Caught On CCTV: Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Swift Car in Faridabad, 1 Killed

Faridabad: A horrific incident unfolded in Faridabad, Haryana, after a speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into a Swift car on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The fatal crash led to the death of the Swift driver on the spot.

As per reports, the accident took place at around 1 am and was captured by a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage of the crash showed the Swift car moving slowly on a road and taking a U-turn under a bridge. Suddenly the SUV came from behind and slammed into the Swift car with full force. After ramming into the car, the out-of-control SUV smashed into the grill on the side of the road. The impact of the crash was so severe that both vehicles were left completely damaged.

The body of the deceased Swift driver has been sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital. Two people, including the driver of the Scorpio car, were rushed to the hospital and are in a critical condition.

An investigation into the crash has been launched by the police. It is being determined whether the Scorpio driver was driving the vehicle in an intoxicated state.

CCTV Footage

This comes over a month after a 70-year-old tea vendor was killed after a Maruti Swift car rammed into his tea stall outside a private hospital in Faridabad. The car was speeding when its 23-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crushed the tea cart, hitting the vendor and leading to his death. Two other two-wheelers were also damaged in the accident.

