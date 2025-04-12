Caught on Tape: Pakistani Terrorists Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control in Akhnoor, One Soldier Killed in Action | Image: Republic

Jammu: Two Pakistani terrorists were captured on CCTV attempting to infiltrate India via the Akhnoor Line of Control on Friday night at approximately 8:32 PM, as revealed by footage accessed by Republic Media.

The Indian Army successfully thwarted the infiltration attempt but lost Subedar Chand, who led the mission. Subedar Chand sustained injuries during retaliatory firing and later succumbed.

The 32-second video shows the terrorists taking cover behind trees and attempting to evade detection by the Indian Army. This marks the third infiltration attempt by Pakistan within a week.