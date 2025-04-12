sb.scorecardresearch
  Caught on Tape: Pakistani Terrorists Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control in Akhnoor, One Soldier Killed in Action

Updated April 12th 2025, 11:31 IST

Caught on Tape: Pakistani Terrorists Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control in Akhnoor, One Soldier Killed in Action

The 32-second video shows the terrorists taking cover behind trees and attempting to escape the Indian Army and enter India.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Caught on Tape: Pakistani Terrorists Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control in Akhnoor, One Soldier Killed in Action
Caught on Tape: Pakistani Terrorists Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control in Akhnoor, One Soldier Killed in Action | Image: Republic

Jammu: Two Pakistani terrorists were captured on CCTV attempting to infiltrate India via the Akhnoor Line of Control on Friday night at approximately 8:32 PM, as revealed by footage accessed by Republic Media.

The Indian Army successfully thwarted the infiltration attempt but lost Subedar Chand, who led the mission. Subedar Chand sustained injuries during retaliatory firing and later succumbed.

The 32-second video shows the terrorists taking cover behind trees and attempting to evade detection by the Indian Army. This marks the third infiltration attempt by Pakistan within a week.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

Published April 12th 2025, 10:54 IST

Pakistan