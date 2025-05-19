Caught Spitting? It Could Cost You! ₹32 Lakh Fined at Railway Stations in This State

The Eastern Railway (ER) has collected more than ₹32 lakh in fines from individuals caught spitting and littering at station complexes. | Image: File photo

New Delhi: In a bid to maintain cleanliness and promote responsible behavior at railway premises, the Eastern Railway (ER) has collected more than ₹32 lakh in fines from individuals caught spitting and littering at station complexes in just the first three months of 2025.

According to a senior railway official, between January and March 2025, a total of 31,576 individuals were penalized for spitting and spreading filth across various railway stations. The combined fines from these violations amounted to ₹32,31,740.

“These enforcement measures are not just about discipline but are intended to bring about long-term behavioral change,” the official emphasized. The Eastern Railway, headquartered in Kolkata, has been ramping up efforts to improve hygiene across its network.

The railway official highlighted that spitting on platforms and within station premises remains one of the biggest challenges to maintaining cleanliness. “Despite visible cleaning efforts, some passengers and users continue to indulge in such unhygienic practices, making our task more difficult,” the official said.

Roses for the Responsible

In a unique and positive gesture, the railway administration is also recognizing and rewarding cleanliness-conscious individuals.

Passengers and vendors who demonstrated good hygiene habits were presented with roses as a token of appreciation and encouragement by railway authorities.

Eastern Railway has also launched extensive awareness campaigns across multiple stations aimed at educating passengers and vendors about the importance of hygiene. These initiatives are being carried out regularly with active participation from health department staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and station employees.