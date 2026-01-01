CBI Books Delhi Man Impersonating PM’s Envoy; Fraudster Targeted US Navy & ISRO with Fake 'Military Jet Engine' Project

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Delhi-based individual, Nisheeth Kohli, following a high-level complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Kohli is accused of posing as an authorised government representative to solicit involvement in a fraudulent project concerning the development of military jet engines.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the investigation was initiated after the PMO flagged the unauthorised use of the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Principal Secretary, P.K. Mishra.

The Scope of the Allegations

The evidence, supported by internal communications and digital records, suggests that Kohli operated under the guise of a state-sanctioned intermediary. His primary claim was that he had been granted a mandate by the PMO to facilitate the exploration and development of an indigenous military jet engine, a high-priority sector for India's defence self-reliance.

To substantiate his claims, Kohli allegedly misused the PMO office claiming to be acting under the direct "blessings" and supervision of P.K. Mishra. He reached out to Admiral George M. Wikoff, a high-ranking officer in the US Navy, presenting himself as an official Indian liaison for defence technology.

He even initiated discussions with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), falsely stating he had received a "go-ahead" from the PMO to coordinate technical efforts.

Kohli, in his emails to ISRO, introduced himself as a textile chemistry engineer from the 2002 batch of TITS Bhiwani claiming that he can help ISRO, DRDO and GOI to develop an indigenous military jet engine

The PMO's complaint, filed by Assistant Director A.K. Sharma, states that Kohli's actions were intended to secure professional and commercial advantages by exploiting the prestige of the Prime Minister’s name.

Legal Charges Filed

The CBI has invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act against the accused:

Sections 318(2) and 319(2) (BNS): Relating to cheating and cheating by personation.

Section 61 (BNS): Criminal conspiracy.

Section 66D (IT Act): Punishment for cheating by personation using computer resources.