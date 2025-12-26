Updated 26 December 2025 at 22:24 IST
CBI Challenges Delhi HC's Order Granting Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Unnao Rape Case
CBI challenges Delhi HC's bail order for Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Supreme Court, citing safety concerns and flawed investigation.
New Delhi: The CBI has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP MLA convicted of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The CBI's move followed after the Delhi HC suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail on December 23. In the ruling, the Delhi HC noted that Sengar had already served 7 years and 5 months in prison.
The Unnao rape case has been a high-profile and contentious issue, with the victim and her family facing numerous challenges and threats. Sengar was convicted in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. The CBI and the victim's family had vehemently opposed Sengar's appeal for bail, citing safety concerns and the gravity of the crime.
