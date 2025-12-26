CBI Challenges Delhi HC's Order Granting Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

New Delhi: The CBI has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP MLA convicted of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The CBI's move followed after the Delhi HC suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail on December 23. In the ruling, the Delhi HC noted that Sengar had already served 7 years and 5 months in prison.