CBI Files Chargesheet Against 17, Including 4 Chinese Nationals, 58 Companies In Transnational Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 17 accused persons, including four Chinese nationals and 58 companies, for their alleged roles in a transnational cyber fraud network that siphoned off over Rs 1,000 crore through a sprawling web of shell entities and digital scams, officials said on Sunday.

After busting the racket in October 2025, investigators unravelled a single, tightly coordinated syndicate that relied on an elaborate digital and financial infrastructure to run a range of frauds. These included misleading loan applications, fake investment schemes, Ponzi and multi-level marketing models, bogus part-time job offers and fraudulent online gaming platforms.

According to the probe agency's final report, the group layered the flow of illicit funds through 111 shell companies, routing about Rs 1,000 crore via mule accounts. One account received more than Rs 152 crore in a short span, it said.

In October 2025, the three main Indian associates had been arrested. The investigation has revealed that a single coordinated syndicate created an extensive digital and financial infrastructure to defraud thousands of unsuspecting citizens through misleading loan apps, fake investment schemes, Ponzi and MLM models, bogus part-time job offers, and fraudulent online gaming platforms, according to an official statement from the Central agency.

The case was registered on the basis of inputs received from I4C, the Ministry of Home Affairs, which indicated that large numbers of citizens were being cheated through online investment and employment schemes. Although initially appearing as isolated complaints, detailed analysis by the CBI revealed striking similarities in applications used, fund-flow patterns, payment gateways, and digital footprints, pointing to a common, organised conspiracy.

Investigation revealed that the cyber criminals adopted a highly layered and technology-driven modus operandi, involving the use of Google advertisements, bulk SMS campaigns, SIM-box based messaging systems, cloud infrastructure, fintech platforms and multiple mule bank accounts. Each stage of the operation--from luring victims to the collection and movement of funds--was deliberately structured to conceal the identities of the actual controllers and evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

CBI's investigation exposed the backbone of the fraud network in the form of 111 shell companies, incorporated using dummy directors, forged or misleading documents, fake addresses and false statements of business objectives.

These shell entities were used to open bank accounts and merchant accounts with various payment gateways, enabling rapid layering and diversion of proceeds of crime. Analysis of hundreds of bank accounts revealed that more than Rs 1,000 crore was routed through these accounts, with one account alone receiving funds exceeding Rs 152 crore within a short span.

The CBI conducted searches at 27 locations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana during which they seized digital devices, documents, and financial records, which were then subjected to detailed forensic examination. The analysis revealed extensive communication links and operational control by Foreign nationals directing the fraud network from abroad.

Significantly, a UPI ID linked to the bank accounts of two Indian accused was found to be active in a Foreign location as late as August 2025, conclusively establishing continued foreign control and real-time operational oversight of the fraud infrastructure from outside India.

The investigation established that, from 2020 onwards, shell companies were incorporated in India at the instance of Foreign handlers, namely Zou Yi, Huan Liu, Weijian Liu and Guanhua Wang.