CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kiru Hydropower Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project, valued at approximately Rs 2,200 crore.

The case revolves around suspected manipulation in the tendering process for civil works in the project, located in Kishtwar.

The CBI probe was initiated after Malik publicly alleged that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to approve two files during his tenure, one of which related directly to the Kiru project.

He served as J&K’s Governor between August 2018 and October 2019. Following his allegations, the CBI registered a case in April 2022.

Raids Across Multiple Locations

In February 2024, CBI teams conducted extensive searches at over 30 locations, including Malik’s residences in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids also extended to associates of the former Governor and officials connected with the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd (CVPPPL) the agency responsible for executing the hydroelectric project.

Among those named in the investigation are former CVPPPL Chairman Navin Kumar Chaudhary, and officials MS Babu, MK Mittal, and Arun Kumar Mishra. The chargesheet also implicates Patel Engineering Ltd, the company that was ultimately awarded the project contract.

According to the CBI, the 47th Board meeting of CVPPPL had resolved to re-tender the project using reverse auction through e-tendering, but this was never implemented. Instead, the contract was allegedly awarded in violation of this decision.

Malik Denies Charges, Labels Raids ‘Intimidation’