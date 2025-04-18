Calcutta HC Forms 3-Member Panel For Rehabilitation Of Displaced People In Violence-Affected Murshidabad | LIVE

On April 12, Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was arrested in Belgium following an extradition request from Indian authorities. Just five days later, on April 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached a special court in Mumbai seeking a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him in a separate case involving alleged cheating of ₹55.27 crore from a Canara Bank-led consortium.
However, Special CBI Judge V P Desai ruled that his court did not have jurisdiction over the matter since the chargesheet did not name any public servants—a requirement under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. As a result, the case was transferred to a magistrate’s court for further proceedings.
According to the CBI, Choksi’s firm, Bezel Jewellery, secured loans from Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra under a consortium agreement but diverted the funds without conducting actual business transactions, causing significant financial losses.
The NBW application will now be heard by the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate. Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, remains a central figure in the ₹13,500 crore PNB fraud case. Modi is currently lodged in a London jail, where he has been held since 2019.
The central government has clarified that the satellite-based tolling system will not be launched from May 1, 2025, in replacement to the existing FASTag-based toll collection system.
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Friday lambasted the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the controversial caste census, terming it "unscientific" and questioning its authenticity.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased India's first fully designed AI server named Adipoli, developed by VVDN Technologies.
The Assam Police busted a major drug ring in Kandigram Malua village in Badarpur town in Assam. Sribhumi police seized 1,50,000 Yaba tablets and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, on Friday conducted an inspection of key waterlogging-prone locations in the national capital, including the Minto Bridge area.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday took a jibe at the central government and stated that the state would never yield to the national capital New Delhi's administration, further saying that Tamil Nadu was always out of control of Delhi.
"Union Minister Amit Shah says that in 2026, they will form a government. I am challenging and saying to him, Tamil Nadu will never yield to Delhi's administration... that much uniqueness we have. What you do in other states by breaking parties and with raids forming the government won't work in Tamil Nadu. This formula won't work here... Tamil Nadu is always out of control of Delhi...." Stalin said.
Nearly 12 migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College hospital in Kochi, following a case of food poisoning, officials said on Friday.
Initially, the workers had sought treatment at the Taluk government hospital in the Tripunithura region of Kochi after experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday afternoon.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, along with Lieutenant General P.P. Singh and Major General Sumit, met CM Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan in the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.
During the visit, he had a meeting and presented a Radha Krishna statue as a gift to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier on Thursday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attended the 'Veteran Achievers Award' at a ceremony held in Bhopal.
Chhattisgarh: In a major success, 22 Naxals, including 9 girls and 13 boys, surrendered to security forces in Sukma district. The operation involved multiple CRPF battalions and DIG offices from Sukma and Jagdalpur
Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday slammed Bangladesh for its comments on recent incidents in West Bengal.
Jaiswal said that the rhetoric was a disingenuous attempt at drawing parallels between Bangladesh and India, where the perpetrators of criminal acts roam free.
UNESCO has added the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra to its Memory of the World Register.
PM Modi called it a “proud moment for every Indian,” saying the two texts have inspired civilizations for centuries and continue to guide the world today.
NHRC Officials Reaches Malda Town Railway Station
The Calcutta High Court has directed the formation of a three-member committee for the identification and rehabilitation of people displaced by the violence which took place during the protests over the Waqf Act in Murshidabad district.
A fire broke out early this morning in a basement, prompting an emergency response from fire services. Fire officer Rajesh Kumar stated that they received information about the incident at around 5:30 a.m.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has restored its services in Delhi-NCR after a major outage that hit thousands.
"Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday due to a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and all services are now back to normal," a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said.
A spell of light rain lashed parts of West Bengal's Birbhum on Friday, April 18.
Days after diamantaire Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium, the CBI approached a court here seeking a non-bailable warrant against him in another case where he and others are accused of cheating a canara bank-led consortium of rs 55.27 crore.
A Dawoodi Bohra community delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and thanked him for the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, describing the law as their community's long-awaited requirement.
