CBI Officials Return to Karur to intensify probe into stampede that claimed 41 Lives

Karur: A team of senior officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday returned to Karur to intensify the ongoing probe into the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives during a public meeting of Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay. The team arrived in two vehicles, comprising six senior officers.

The stampede took place on October 27 at Velusamipuram in Karur during a public interaction event attended by Vijay. Following the incident, CBI officials conducted an initial two-day inquiry that began on October 17. They had then temporarily returned to their respective stations on October 19, ahead of the Deepavali festival.

Since October 21, Inspector Manokaran and a head constable have been stationed at the Public Works Department (PWD) Guest House in Karur, continuing translation and documentation work related to the case.

With the return of the six-member senior CBI team, the investigation has now entered its second phase. Sources indicate that the probe will be intensified in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay announced the party's Special General Council Meeting to be held on November 5, at 10:00 am at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Hotel, to decide the future course of activities for the party in the aftermath of the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people.

"Since the situation on the ground gives us great encouragement, we must now take our next step with even greater care, deliberation, and foresight. In this context, we must deliberate on the next phase of the party's upcoming programs and activities. Therefore, to make decisions on these matters, we have resolved to convene a special general council meeting..." Vijay said in a statement.

The actor-turned-politician acknowledged the "silence" after the stampede in Karur during one of his rallies. He noted that the party "broke through" the period with the people's support."

After a period of deep and meaningful silence in our political journey, this letter comes to you to speak with you and to invite you. Even when schemers and slanderers tried to belittle us and speak ill of us, we broke through all of it fearlessly. Now is the moment to rise and raise our voices for the people of our Mother Tamil Nadu," the statement said.

