Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified the probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, which led to the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and leaving several others injured. In the ongoing probe, the CBI on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in search of the 6 absconding accused, a few of whom allegedly belong to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, involved in the case. The raids were conducted after non-bailable warrants were issued by a special court in the case. The 6 accused are on a run after the issuance of the non-bailable warrants.

The central probe agency further stated that the raids on Friday were compiled by the court’s instructions.

Special court has issued warrants against the 6 accused, says an official

An official of the agency said that the CBI conducted raids at various locations in West Bengal, looking for 6 absconders in a post-poll violence case, including some Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The search operation was aimed at tracing the whereabouts of the 6 absconding accused against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued by a special court.

Earlier, the court had issued the warrants against Buddhadeb Maity, Pradip Mandal, Debabrata Panda, Tapas Bej, Arjun Kumar Maity and Bikramjit Das, the official asserted.

During the raids, the CBI team searched the residences of two TMC leaders at Kathi in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal in connection with its ongoing probe into the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in post-poll violence in 2021, the official reportedly said.

A team of CBI officers raided the houses of Debabrata Panda, a TMC leader from Kathi Block number 3, and block president Nandadulal Maiti in the early hours. "Panda, Nandadulal's son and 52 others have been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the killing of Janmejay Dolui," the CBI officer told news agency PTI.

Dolui, a BJP worker, was killed in violence following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. The officer said 30 people were summoned for questioning in connection with the matter but none turned up.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

