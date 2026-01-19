CBI to File Karur Stampede Chargesheet by Mid-February; Vijay Questioned Over Crowd Disaster

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to file its chargesheet in the Karur stampede case by mid-February, ahead of the upcoming state elections, according to sources. The probe, which was transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court, is examining the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident at a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay, where 41 people lost their lives and dozens were injured on September 27, 2025.

Last week on Monday, Vijay flew to Delhi to appear before investigators. Sources say the CBI has framed a series of pointed questions for him, based on earlier interrogations of police officers and district officials. Among them: when Vijay first realised the situation was turning dangerous, why he entered the crowd despite police warnings about overcrowding, and how he failed to anticipate the risks beforehand.

Investigators are also scrutinising Vijay’s movements on the day of the rally, particularly the seven-hour delay between the scheduled start and his arrival. During that period, the crowd reportedly swelled from around 10,000 to nearly 30,000 people. The agency is showing him documents related to permissions for the rally and witness statements, seeking clarity on who within TVK organised the event, why Karur was chosen as the venue, and when Vijay was informed of the programme details.

Another area of focus is the modified campaign caravan used by Vijay. The CBI is probing how the vehicle moved through the packed crowd, whether local police were consulted, and what safety measures were in place. Questions are also being raised about whether basic arrangements such as drinking water and proper entry and exit points were made for the gathering.

So far, the CBI has examined Tamil Nadu police personnel assigned to Vijay’s security, recorded statements from Karur District Collector M. Thangavel and Superintendent of Police K. Jose, questioned senior TVK leaders, and inspected the campaign vehicle and its driver.

While speculation persists over whether Vijay’s name might be included in the chargesheet, sources caution that this remains uncertain. For now, the investigation continues to focus on accountability, crowd management failures, and the chain of decisions that led to one of Tamil Nadu’s worst political tragedies.